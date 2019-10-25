STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut's president said he'll be meeting with students on Friday to talk about the recent arrests of two students accused of shouting racist words.
UConn president Thomas Katsouleas said he'll hold his open office hours in the African American Cultural Center at 9:45 a.m.
He invited members of the UConn community to join him, though the event is considered private.
"I also want to use this opportunity to hear directly from members of our community who were affected or impacted by what took place at Charter Oak last week, and to share my own thoughts with you," Katsouleas wrote in a letter to the community.
In a social media video that came to light earlier this month, UConn students Jarred Karal and Ryan Mucaj were heard shouting the "n" word in a parking lot near the Charter Oak Apartments.
According to their arrest warrants, it was part of a game to see who could shout vulgar words the loudest.
They were charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, according to police.
The incident sparked a student-led rally and was also condemned by the school's Board of Trustees.
