HAGERSTOWN, MD (WFSB) - A University of Connecticut senior suspected in two murders was arrested in Maryland.
Peter Manfredonia, 23, is accused of killing 62-year-old Theodore Demers in Willington, CT and was acquainted with 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, who was found dead in a home in Derby.
Police are expected to release more information on Thursday.
RELATED: PD: Police have captured murder suspect Peter Manfredonia in Maryland
No one was hurt when police captured him at a truck stop in Hagerstown, MD on Wednesday.
Even there, he tried to flee. However, police said they quickly apprehended him.
The search for Manfredonia began six days ago.
TIMELINE: Manhunt continues for Willington, Derby murder suspect
Friday in Willington, police said he killed Demers and severely injured another man. They said Manfredonia lured the men by pretending to have a problem with his motorcycle.
RELATED: Suspect in Willington assault that left one dead, another man seriously injured identified
The next day, police said he broke into a home in Willington and stole guns, food and a pickup truck.
From there, he drove to Derby where he's suspected of murdering Eisele, an acquaintance from Manfredonia's hometown of Newtown.
RELATED: Police continue to search for suspect wanted for murders in Willington, Derby
Police said Manfredonia kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend and took the couple's car. He eventually dropped her off in New Jersey. She was not hurt.
Investigators then said he headed for Pennsylvania.
He dumped the stolen car and took an Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, PA. He was spotted there by surveillance cameras.
Finally, state police and U.S. marshals tracked Manfredonia to Hagerstown, MD. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, they found him in the truck stop parking lot.
They said they used social media technology and good old fashioned police work to get him.
Since about noon on Wednesday, Maryland State Police said had been following up on information from U.S. marshals that the suspect may be in the area.
While at the travel center, Manfredonia himself was spotted coming out of a wooded area behind the center.
Police said when they arrested him, they found the Derby murder weapon nearby.
Manfredonia's family attorney issued a statement shortly after his capture.
"His family is relieved that Peter has brought this to a peaceful conclusion," the statement read.
To clarify, police said Manfredonia did not turn himself in. He was captured.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.