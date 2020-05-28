HAGERSTOWN, MD (WFSB) - A University of Connecticut senior suspected in two murders was arrested in Maryland.
Peter Manfredonia, 23, is accused of killing 62-year-old Theodore Demers in Willington, CT and was acquainted with 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, who was found dead in a home in Derby.
On Thursday, he waived his extradition, surrendering voluntarily to be moved back to Connecticut.
He represented himself while answering to a judge via video conference on Thursday.
Officials in Connecticut now have 30 days to pick Manfredonia up in Maryland and transfer him back to the state.
No one was hurt when police captured him at a truck stop in Hagerstown, MD on Wednesday.
Around 9 p.m., CT detectives were at the scene of a Pilot truck stop where they had received a tip that Manfredonia might be nearby.
That's when one of the detectives spotted him walking along a wood line.
The detective and others approached Manfredonia with guns drawn, telling him to get on the ground. Police said Manfredonia complied and got down on the ground. Police did not have to use any force during the arrest.
A weapon was located about 200 yards from where the arrest happened, in a black bag. It's believed to be the weapon used in the Derby murder.
The search for Manfredonia began six days ago.
Friday in Willington, police said he killed Demers and severely injured another man. They said Manfredonia lured the men by pretending to have a problem with his motorcycle.
The next day, police said he broke into a home in Willington and stole guns, food and a pickup truck.
From there, he drove to Derby where he's suspected of murdering Eisele, an acquaintance from Manfredonia's hometown of Newtown.
Police said Manfredonia kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend and took the couple's car. He eventually dropped her off in New Jersey. She was not hurt.
Investigators then said he headed for Pennsylvania.
He dumped the stolen car and took an Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, PA. He was spotted there by surveillance cameras.
Finally, state police and U.S. marshals tracked Manfredonia to Hagerstown, MD.
They said they used social media technology and good old fashioned police work to get him.
Since about noon on Wednesday, Maryland State Police said had been following up on information from U.S. marshals that the suspect may be in the area.
Manfredonia's family attorney issued a statement shortly after his capture.
"His family is relieved that Peter has brought this to a peaceful conclusion," the statement read.
To clarify, police said Manfredonia did not turn himself in. He was captured.
Police also confirm that Manfredonia’s dog, a 5-year-old Husky named Vail, is missing from the Willington area. Anyone with information is urged to contact Mansfield Animal Control at (860) 487-0137.
