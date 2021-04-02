SAN ANTONIO, TX (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut women's basketball team is a step away from another NCAA championship appearance.
Top-seeded UConn takes on third-seeded Arizona in a Final Four matchup on Friday night.
The game marks the Huskies' 13th consecutive appearance in the Final Four.
By contrast, Arizona has never made it that far. That, however, does not mean the Wildcats will rollover.
UConn scored a thrilling victory in the Elite 8 earlier this week to get to this point.
Thursday, it was back to business as the Huskies finished up their final full practice before Friday’s big match-up.
The team acknowledged that this Final Four feels a little different.
The team has been in San Antonio for the last three weeks because the NCAA wanted to cut down on travel due to COVID-19.
Head coach Geno Auriemma said that could be a big factor in the game because this is Arizona’s first Final Four in the program's history. Auriemma said normally UConn’s overall experience would be a big advantage but there is a lot less hoopla this year, so both teams will be able to focus more on the game itself.
Of course, UConn does have a not-so-secret weapon: Paige Bueckers. She became the first freshman to win the Associated Press’s Player of the Year award. Auriemma said she is a truly special person and player who lives for these kinds of games.
"Somehow, someway she finds what all great players do," Auriemma said. "She finds that thing that she has inside of her that very few people have that allows her to function in these big moments."
Tip off is 9:30 p.m.
