HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - University of Connecticut students will get a commencement for their spring semester, albeit a virtual one.
It's set for May 9, according to the UConn Board of Trustees.
"Let's turn social media blue and white for the UConn Class of 2020," organizers posted in a Facebook event. "Break out your best UConn gear and post your photos using the hashtag #UConn20. While we may be apart, join us in showing them that UConn Nation is here to celebrate all that they have accomplished."
A YouTube live watch party begins at noon on the date. The channel can be found here.
The Board of Trustees met on Wednesday morning to talk about the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.
UConn President Tom Katsouleas made remarks about the financial, academic and operational impacts that COVID-19 has had on the university.
The board voted on a one-year deferral of fee increases that had been approved in December for various academic programs.
Fees for the programs are typically set based on market rates, UConn said. Given the pandemic, however, the market for the programs has changed.
UConn implemented a spending freeze and hiring restrictions in mid-April for everything with the exception of UConn Health.
In terms of the fall semester, no decision was made.
School officials said they'll rely on research data and government recommendations. They're also exploring several scenarios for safely reopening campuses.
They said the return will follow Gov. Ned Lamont's direction when it comes to reopening the state.
