STORRS, CT (WFSB) - University of Connecticut women's basketball star Paige Bueckers suffered a tibial plateau fracture on Sunday.

UConn released an update on the sophomore's condition on Tuesday morning.

Bueckers is expected to spend 6 to 8 weeks recovering.

She underwent diagnostic testing following UConn's win over Notre Dame on Sunday.

An MRI revealed the fracture.

Bueckers had to be helped off the court by teammates during the 73-54 win.

She was dribbling up the court in the final minute of the game when she stumbled, twisted her ankle and came down awkwardly on her left leg.

It was deemed a non-contact injury.

We're all behind you, Paige 💙 pic.twitter.com/ecVLeWwqYZ — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 7, 2021

"Obviously, we’re all extremely disappointed for Paige and that she suffered this injury," said UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma. "It would be really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her. Not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her. We’ve had players get injured in the past and my philosophy here is, I’m not interested in how fast we can get someone back; I’m interested in what’s best for them long term. Every decision made will prioritize what’s best for Paige and her career. Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process."

UConn's next game is at 7 p.m. Thursday against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.