STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- The University of Connecticut is easing some COVID-19 restrictions.
Starting Thursday, students will be allowed to have guests in residence halls.
One guest per student will be permitted, but all guests must leave before midnight.
Students will also be able to gather for outdoor performances and other activities.
A letter to students said "In accordance with the Governor’s recent announcement, additional capacity changes for the blue designation for indoor and outdoor events will go into effect on March 19 and April 2."
Mask-wearing and social distancing is still mandatory, and the campus must maintain a positivity rate at or below 3 percent.
