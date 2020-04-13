FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, you might want to think about rolling up your sleeve to give blood soon.
UConn Health is launching a program that uses a type of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to help those who are currently sick with the disease.
People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies to the disease in their blood. Doctors call this convalescent plasma.
Researchers are hoping it can be given to people with severe COVID-19 symptoms to fight the virus.
UConn Health’s clinical office assistant Melissa Peck has now recovered from COVID-19.
“I had a dry cough, from what I thought was the postnasal and mostly congestion and exhaustion and I had the fever for one day,” Peck said.
Peck is now rolling up her sleeve to give blood with the hopes to help someone currently suffering from the virus.
“They called me and asked if I wanted to donate the plasma and I said sure if it’s going to help somebody,” Peck said.
Several UConn Health employees, like Peck, are already going through this process. It involved donating their plasma through the American Red Cross.
“We can collect the patient’s plasma, which is the component of the blood that contains the antibodies and then give the plasma to the patient that has active COVID-19 disease to help that patient theoretically clear the infection,” said Michael Blechner, Medical Director of Blood Bank.
The process developed by the Mayo Clinic believe convalescent antibodies can help keep COVID-19 patients who are moderately sick from getting worse. Each donation could be used for multiple patients.
“This hope is that we have enough donors in the general population that the Red Cross can facilitate this by providing hospitals across the country with this convalescent plasma,” Blechner said.
UConn says healthcare workers are at the first to participate in the program. Once it’s working smoothly, they’ll extend it to the public.
