UConn still a top university, but blames state's financial troubles for ranking drop

The University of Connecticut continues to be among the top national public universities, according to a new report.
However, The U.S. News and World Report's ranking showed a downgrade due to ongoing state cuts in financial support.
As a result, UConn fell four spots to 22nd. Last year, it was 18.
However, it's still good enough to be in the top 25 for an eighth consecutive year.
The university said UConn continues to deliver strong performances in student retention and graduation rates, student selectivity, academic reputation and faculty resources.
UConn stayed steady or improved in almost all measures of institutional quality.
However, with the measure of financial resources counting for 10 percent of each school's score, consistent cuts in UConn's state grant aid over the past several years helped pull down the school's overall ranking.
UConn president Susan Herbst said she's been saying for years that the university's financial struggles were tired to reduced state support and would eventually be reflected in the rankings.
“Schools rise and fall on this list for many reasons, and ticking a few places up or down in a year is less important than our overall long-term trajectory," Herbst said. "That said, our goal is always to climb higher. We are hopeful that a more stable financial future will help us achieve that going forward.”
Herbst said state funding for UConn and UConn health decreased by nearly $164 million since 2010.
"I don't think the ranking really matters as long as the people that leave this institution are better than they came in and are able to help society," said Dillon Stan, UConn freshman.
While state aid might be down, another factor is the number of alumni who give, which counts for 5%, and that's also down.
The school also pointed out the UConn Foundation recently reported its best year ever, raising more than $82 million in 2018.
