TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -- A UConn student who was on the run for six days after allegedly killing two people in Connecticut was brought back to the state on Friday.
It’s been over two weeks since Newtown native Peter Manfredonia was captured in Hagerstown, MD after he fled across multiple states.
The 23-year-old is a suspect in the murders of 62-year-old Willington resident Ted Demers and 23-year-old Derby resident Nicholas Eisele last month.
He's also accused in a home invasion in Willington and a kidnapping in Derby.
TIMELINE: Manhunt for Willington, Derby murder suspect ends in arrest
Manfredonia has been in Maryland since he was captured at a Pilot Truck stop on Halfway Boulevard, in Hagerstown.
RELATED: Police have captured murder suspect Peter Manfredonia in Maryland
He was returned during the overnight hours, and is set to face a judge at some point on Friday.
Manfredonia is being held on a $5 million bond and is being charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, home invasion, kidnapping with a firearm 1st degree, first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, third-degree assault on an elderly party, and two counts of stealing a firearm.
Police said these charges are only tied to the murder and home invasion that happened in Willington, but additional charges linked to the murder and kidnapping in Derby are expected.
Connecticut State Police have been working with their counterparts in Washington County Maryland to bring Manfredonia back to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.