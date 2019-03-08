STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- A UConn student is facing charges after allegedly downloading child pornography while on campus.
According to UConn officials, the investigation began last October.
Police said student Chun Wang admitted to downloading child pornography on his computer while on campus.
Officers seized various electronic devices as part of the investigation.
Wang was arrested and charged with first-degree illegal possession of child pornography.
