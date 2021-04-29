STORRS, CT (WFSB) – University of Connecticut Police have arrested a UConn student in connection to anti-Semitic graffiti that was spray painted on a building.
On March 27, police were notified of anti-Semitic graffiti that was spray painted on the UConn Chemistry Building. Officials said the graffiti consisted of a spray-painted Swastika placed directly across the street from UConn Hillel.
Police launched an investigation and obtained surveillance video from the area.
Kristopher Pieper, a UConn student, was identified as a person of interest.
Police said after interview Pieper, it was learned he was responsible for spray-painting the Swastika on the Chemistry Building.
He was arrested on Thursday and charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias and criminal mischief.
UConn Police are continuing the investigation into this and similar incidents which have occurred on the Storrs campus this year.
