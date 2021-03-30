STORRS, CT (WFSB) – A University of Connecticut student has been arrested on charges related to aggravated sexual assault and unlawful restraint.
On Tuesday, the Division of Criminal Justice released that 21-year-old Ziyad Fekri was taken into custody by the FBI.
According to an arrest warrant, on February 15, 2021, a female UConn student went to the UConn Police Department to report that she was assaulted by a male student that she knew. She identified him as Fekri.
An arrest warrant was issued for Fekri, charging him with second and third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful restraint.
Following his arrest, the investigation continued and revealed that he was responsible for a number of violent assaults over the course of a monthlong time period against the victim.
Officials said the assaults escalated as time progressed including pulling of hair, grabbing the victim from behind around the neck, punching her in the face, cutting the victim with a knife and two sexual assaults at knifepoint.
Officials said a number of witnesses came forward and provided written statements.
On March 26, 2021, UConn police secured an arrest warrant for two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
Police located Fekri on Monday in Greenburg, New York where he is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.
Fekri was given a $500,000 bond.
Fekri is also a member of the university men’s soccer team.
(0) comments
