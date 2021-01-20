BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - A University of Connecticut student was killed in a crash in Bolton Friday afternoon.
The victim was identified as 18-year-old Sarah Dinh of South Windsor.
According to state police, the crash happened in the area of Stony Road early Friday afternoon.
Officials in nearby Coventry said a propane tanker rolled over.
In addition to state police, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and firefighters were called to the scene.
According to troopers, the tanker was approaching the Route 6 intersection with Stony Road.
Dinh exited Stony Road and pulled out onto Route 6, right into the path of the tanker.
Troopers said both vehicles made contact, which caused the tanker to rollover onto its side.
The tanker driver suffered a head injury and was transported to a hospital. His injuries were described as minor.
Dinh was pronounced dead at the scene.
She had a front seat passenger in her vehicle who only suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
UConn said Dinh was a first year student who was majoring in actual science in the math department.
