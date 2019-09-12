TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – A UConn student was killed in a crash that happened in Tolland on Wednesday evening.
State police identified the driver as 20-year-old Nathan Patrick Sterling of Ellington.
He had transferred to UConn this year after graduating from Manchester Community College last spring.
Troopers were called to Peter Green Road near the intersection of Tolland Stage Road around 8:45 p.m.
The car traveled off the right side of the road and hit two trees, according to state police.
Sterling was trapped in the Nissan Sentra and had to be removed by emergency crews.
The Life Star emergency helicopter was requested and Sterling was flown to a hospital.
State police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and there were no passengers in the vehicle.
Peter Green Road was closed while police investigated the crash.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police.
In a statement, UConn said "Although Nathan hadn’t been at UConn for very long, it’s clear from his accomplishments at MCC and his promising start here that his potential was unlimited. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are affected by this very sad loss."
