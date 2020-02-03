COVENTRY (WFSB) - A University of Connecticut student died from injuries suffered in a rollover crash on Saturday morning.
Coventry police identified the victim as 21-year-old Cole Montefusco of Redding.
According to police, officers and firefighters from the North Coventry Fire Department responded to Route 44 in the area of Lathrop Drive for a report of a one car crash with occupant ejection around 4 a.m.
Police said officers located Montefusco on the side of the roadway. He suffered from serious injuries.
The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was eventually transported by Ambulance Service of Manchester to Hartford Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the road was closed for several hours as officers from the MTS reconstruction team investigated the crash.
The roadway has since reopened.
Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331.
UConn released a statement on Monday morning:
The UConn community is grieving the loss of our student Cole Montefusco, who died Saturday as a result of an off-campus traffic accident. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and wish them comfort in this difficult time.
Cole was a senior studying finance in the UConn School of Business, where his stellar academic performance and talent helped him land a coveted Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst internship and a place in the Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity.
He was a member of the social fraternity Zeta Beta Tau and was a morale captain for the Huskython fundraiser. He was also a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta honor society for academically high-achieving students.
Cole exemplified the UConn spirit in his academic perseverance, community involvement and pursuit of his goals. Although his life was tragically cut short, his impact will be long lasting and his memory will be deeply treasured.
