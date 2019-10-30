ROCKVILLE, CT (WFSB) - One of two University of Connecticut students arrested for shouting racist words was on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday.
However, 21-year-old Ryan Mucaj of Granby never set foot in a Rockville Superior Court room.
The case was continued to Dec. 19.
Mucaj and classmate Jarred Karal were arrested earlier this month after video of them shouting the "n word" near the Charter Oak Apartments on the Storrs campus was posted to social media.
The students told police that they were playing a game to see who could yell inappropriate words the loudest.
Police charged them with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.
News of the incident sparked rallies on the campus and calls for change by students and the school's NAACP chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.