STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- For the past year, three University of Connecticut engineering students have been working on some high-tech firefighting gear.
The students, set to graduate next month, have been working on a drone that will not only find, but also help put out fires by itself.
“I just wish we had more time to give, because it’s such a fun project and every time we worked on it we get so excited when something new starts working,” said Kerry Jones, a UConn senior.
Jones, along with fellow students Ryan Heilemann and Joshua Steil have been working on the firefighting drone as part of their senior design project, with Sikorsky sponsoring and mentoring them along the way.
“There’s also a drop mechanism that we’re using to deliver the fire-retardant agent. In our case, we’re using water balloons, merely as a proof of concept, however it is designed to be scaled for a large-scale project,” Steil said.
So how does it work?
It’s the students who initially launch the drone, but through coding and a thermal imaging camera that’s attached, the drone then finds the fire by itself and flies to it.
“The drone will go to that location autonomously, once it’s there it will initiate the search pattern, that’s when it starts using the thermal camera to search for the fire and once it finds the fire, centers itself over it, releases the payload and returns home,” Heilemann said.
Not only is it great experience they’re getting with this project, but all three students already have jobs lined up for when they graduate.
“I just think it’s cool that something we can do can actually help the world in a really visible way,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.