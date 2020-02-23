STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- University of Connecticut students are working up a sweat and dancing for 18 hours straight this weekend for a good cause.
More than 3,000 students are strutting their best dance moves at HuskyTHON Dance Marathon in Storrs to raise money for the Connecticut Children's Medical Center.
The event started Saturday night at 6 p.m. and runs until Sunday at 12 p.m. at Hugh S. Greer Field House.
Last year, students raised over $1.3 million dollars to help children and families at Connecticut Children's on Washington Street in Hartford.
Students organize dance teams and sponsor a child who attends HuskyTHON to take part in the fun.
The money helps give local kids a fight chance against life-threatening illnesses.
For more information about the event, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.