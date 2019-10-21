STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- UConn students are demanding change after a racist video circulated on social media.
A "March Against Racism" is being held Monday afternoon, at the Student Union terrace.
Students are urging school administrators to act after the video, which showed three people walking outside the Charter Oak apartments on UConn’s campus yelling the "n-word," surfaced.
The student government is also encouraging all students to get involved.
The march goes from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday.
