STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- 3 UConn students were diagnosed with mumps during the fall 2019 semester, according to a memo sent to students and employees on Monday.
The three cases were reported at the Storrs campus and there is no increased risk to students at the regional campuses, UConn Law or UConn Health.
Mumps is a viral infection spread through sneezing, coughing, or respiratory droplets.
Symptoms include swelling of the face, cheek, jaw. Other symptoms include jaw pain, headache, or a low fever. Although mumps is not usually dangerous, it can be painful.
All UConn students must have two MMR vacinnes to prevent mumps before they attend classes, said UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.
The University recommends anyone with signs and symptoms similar to mumps seek health care at the Student Health and Wellness Center, or a Doctor.
UConn records indicate that 98% of undergraduate students are vaccinated, but it is still possible to contract the infection.
The Student Health and Wellness Center is open the following hours during winter session:
Monday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday: 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
It is closed for medical care Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1.
