STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- Stopping cyber threats is a brand new major at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, and it will soon be too on the campus in Stamford.
UConn junior Sarah Nelson is pursuing the major, digging deep into the internet in hopes of one day fighting hackers, thanks to the million-dollar cyber-security lab, which was a gift from UConn alum Stephen and Sam Altshuler
“I love it. I think it’s really cool, even the stuff we’ve done in the past hour of class is stuff I haven’t done before,” Nelson said.
It’s not a traditional IT class, as Assistant Professor Benjamin Fuller wants his students to explore the internet.
“The only way you can learn how to build safe systems is to understand what the attackers do,” Fuller said.
Attackers, or hackers, can crack codes created by those who make home security camera systems.
This course allows students to counter the cyber mining, which infiltrates many business environments, in the corporate 500 and beyond.
“The financial industry this is absolutely relevant,” Fuller said.
For all intents and purposes, the lab is a sealed environment, but when you open to log into a WiFi account, you see several options, but half are fake.
There are 30 students in the cyber security class at the UConn campus in Storrs.
For more information on the course, click here.
