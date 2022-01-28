STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The advent of Winter Storm Bobby led to University of Connecticut students moving back on campus a day early.
Students were initially set to move in to their dorms on the Storrs campus on Saturday.
Due to the forecasted snow, Huskies will be able to move in starting at 7 a.m. Friday.
A wrinkle in the plan was a water main break on Route 195 that impacted traffic. UConn said Buckley and Shippee halls won't have water until repairs are completed.
"We expect it to be resolved [Friday] unless we run into any unexpected challenges," said Stephanie Reitz, UConn spokesperson. "Fortunately, students largely left their biggest belongings in the dorms over the winter break, so they won’t have as much to move back into their rooms as they would have in the fall semester and it should be relatively quick and smooth process."
All students who have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days were required to have a COVID test administered within three days of departing to campus.
Arrival testing is available on campus for students, the school said.
Students must also have a booster shot or have an exemption.
Classes begin next Monday and more than 90 percent of classes will be in-person with masks required.
