STORRS (WFSB) - Because of Winter Storm Bobby - UConn students are moving back on campus a day early.
Students were initially set to move in tomorrow.
But because of all the snow - huskies will be able to move in starting at 7 a.m. Friday.
Winter break has come to an end and UConn huskies are moving back onto campus today.
Students were initially set to move in on Saturday. But because of winter storm Bobby - the university is allowing students to head back to campus a day early.
All students who have not tested positive for covid-19 in the last 90 days are required to have a Covid test within three days of departing to campus.
Arrival testing is available on campus for students.
Students must also have a booster shot or have an exemption.
Classes begin next Monday and over 90 percent of classes will be in-person and masks are required.
