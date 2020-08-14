STORRS, CT (WFSB) - It is move in day at UConn at Storrs.
Students will be arriving on campus, but this year, due to the pandemic, things will clearly be different.
There are about 5,500 students moving in at Storrs for this semester and, typically, you would see them lined up and tons of people here, but not today.
They will be staggered at set appointed times and over the next few days through Monday.
Orange cones have been set up in two separate lanes to direct students arriving to spread things out to five different processing areas throughout the campus, all in an effort to have social distancing and to keep everyone safe.
Today will be quite different.
Students will only be allowed to enter their residence hall with one person to bring in their belongings.
Then, once here, they will need to stay here for fourteen days.
They are asked to pack lightly, because the Fall semester transitions to fully online on November 21 in anticipation of them moving out by then.
Now behind me you see a big tent. There are 5 of these on campus.
You will see five big tents across campus.
Students are going to be tested there for COVID.
They will be asked to stay with their suitemates.
It's called cohorting. It means staying in your small group.
As far as visits from parents, they can have visitors, just not in the residence halls.
Those are restricted for students who are living there only.
All bathrooms will be sanitized twice a day and students will be given sanitizing cleaners to clean up after themselves once they use common areas, like the restrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.