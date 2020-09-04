STORRS, CT (WFSB) – University of Connecticut students are predicting the university won’t be staying open much longer due to the coronavirus.
A poll by the school’s newspaper shows almost 86 percent of students believe the Storrs campus will closed by the end of September.
It’s front page news in the student’s newspaper. The majority of students believe the campus won’t be open much longer and that’s because students say others aren’t following guidelines.
UConn freshman Stephanie Boisromd just moved onto campus a few weeks ago. She says it’s different than what she hoped her first year of college life would be like.
“You can’t meet up with people, going to study groups, so you can better understand the content. Even our professor hours are flipped, so it’s a whole different dimension,” Boisromd said.
For many, they’re finding not meeting up with friends is the biggest challenge, especially when they’re so social.
When UConn students moved in in mid-August, they needed to quarantine for two weeks. They also were given guidelines to follow.
Some students say many aren’t following those guidelines.
Currently, the university has 67 residential coronavirus cases. Some students say they blame those numbers after a large on-campus party a few weeks ago.
According to a recent poll by the student newspaper “The Daily Campus,” 85 percent of students think UConn will close before the end of this month.
Our of the more than 1,300 surveyed, almost 800 believe the university will stay open until mid-September, about 370 students say end of September, 78 believe mid-October, and a little more than 100 students think it will remain open until the end of the semester.
“You’ll see people with no masks at times walking at night and it’s confusing as to why they’re not following the guidelines and they’re the reason why some of us are going to be sent home,” Boisromd said.
The campus is usually packed with students walking around, but students also say most classes are online and not in-person, which could have something to do with that.
Channel 3 reached out to UConn officials regarding the poll, but they have not released a comment at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.