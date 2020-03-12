STORRS, CT (WFSB) – University of Connecticut students and professors are preparing to shift to online learning amid coronavirus concerns.
Like so many universities and schools, this will immediately follow their spring break, which is next week.
Students say they were expecting this, but wished they learned this sooner than Wednesday night.
Now, everyone is wondering if this new normal will work.
In an email, UConn announced its campuses will close for at least two weeks, forcing professors to take their classes online.
“A lot of them were really sad. One of my professors cried today,” said Ava Corsi, a UConn sophomore.
The change to online-only classes starts March 23.
“I know a lot professors, they’re just kind of confused and they’re definitely going to take next week to kind of decide what the next steps are,” said Karal Kharawl, a UConn senior.
What remains to be seen is what about hands-on learning.
“We do have a lab every week and it’s in person. So, there’s no way to do this lab online, so we’re not really sure how we’re going to go about that,” Rayhan Almajahave, a UConn senior.
In a virtual town hall, university leaders shared they’re exploring several ideas such as students coming in for a block of time or perhaps moving labs to the fall, but nothing is definite yet.
As students migrate online, they’re also asked to return home after the break if living on campus.
“I started talking to my parents about it and they were like you should just start packing everything. We’ll come get you tomorrow morning and we’ll come get you and go home,” said Orry Zayit.
UConn also said if moving back home isn’t possible, students can remain on campus.
Channel 3 learned only a few essential services like the dining hall will remain open during the hiatus.
UConn is rolling out more changes such as events with more than 100 people will not be allowed on campus.
Meanwhile, employees who can telecommute from work should do so. If not, they should report to work.
See the full list of other school districts, colleges, and universities that have made schedule changes here.
