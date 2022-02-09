STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - University of Connecticut (UConn) students protested the way the school handles sexual assault cases on Feb. 9.
Students staged a walkout on the Storrs campus, hundreds of students participated.
They say they want an overhaul of UConn’s sexual assault policies.
A sea of students stood outside the campus library and protested what they call a neglectful system.
Dozens of students shared their experiences with sexual assault.
Alexandra Docken, said: “my sadness about my own case moved into anger about the entire system and policies they had and I just knew I needed to do something.”
The series of protests started with Docken, a sophomore.
She says her own sexual assault case was mishandled, and she says she was mistreated during the six month investigation.
“In the end my perp was found to be not in violation due to really a ‘he said, she said’ situation,” stated Docken. “I always felt really invalidated and treated like a liar.”
Docken and hundreds of other students want UConn to change the way they address and handle sexual assault cases.
Sophomore Syd Cleaveland said, “we are tired and fed up of the administration’s negligence of sexual assault, sexual violence, and all forms of systemic gender oppression on and off campus.”
Students say they want mental health support, better communication, thorough investigations, and more accountability.
UConn released a statement explaining their process of handling sexual assault cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.