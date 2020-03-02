STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- University of Connecticut students who are returning from Italy and South Korea will be quarantined for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns.
The University said on Monday that the 14-day quarantine period is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those returning from “level 3 countries,” including Italy and South Korea.
"This includes our Education Abroad student participants, who have been notified that the Italy and South Korea programs have been canceled and they must return to the U.S.," a press release said.
Over the weekend, UConn said it canceled all travel to study abroad programs in Italy.
The school was working to have the 88 students return to the U.S. as soon as possible.
The students have been directed to isolate themselves from others in their homes for 14 days while monitoring for signs and symptoms of illness, the university said.
UConn also shared the following advice for a 14 day home quarantine:
- To the extent possible, remain at home for 14 days after your return from Italy or South Korea.
- Monitor your health for symptoms of including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
- If you develop symptoms, call ahead before seeking medical care, and do not use drop-in urgent care sites or other locations.
- Practice “social distancing” by avoiding public places where close contact with others may occur.
- Practice good hand hygiene with frequent hand-washing.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough and practice good cough etiquette (cough into your sleeve or elbow, not your hands).
- Do not share personal items.
- Decline requests from visitors during the quarantine period.
- You can return to normal activities after the 14 day period is complete; there is no clearance process.
- There are no recommended restrictions for other members of your household during the 14-day period as long as you continue to have no symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Other colleges and universities have been canceling trips overseas within the past week or so.
"We want to get out ahead of it, the numbers of confirmed cases in Italy have risen dramatically in the last couple of days," said Doug Whiting, associate vice president of Marketing and Communications at University of New Haven.
The University of New Haven is one of several schools bringing students back from overseas because of the coronavirus.
It had 80 students in Tuscany, and 55 came back over the weekend. The school ordered the remaining 25 home by Tuesday.
The orders come amid stringent travel warnings.
The State Department has a ‘no travel’ order in place for China, and expanded one already in place for Iran. Similar orders are in place for hotbed regions in Italy and South Korea.
“We have a handful that have been abroad, many of them are in the process of returning to the United States,” said Leigh Appleby, director of Communication at the Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education.
Schools also urging students not to travel for spring break.
Officials are also talking about what to do if there is an outbreak in Connecticut.
“We've been working with all of our campuses to make sure that, in the possibility, that we have to cancel any classes or God forbid close any campuses,” Appleby said.
