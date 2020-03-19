STORRS, CT (WFSB) - University of Connecticut students are moving out.
They were allowed to start moving off the Storrs campus on Thursday because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Typically, move in and move out days are busy times for the campus. Thursday, officials made it a gradual affair.
"It would have been nice to stay on campus, hang out with the boys a bit more, but it is what it is," said Peter Earley, of Cheshire.
He said he understands why the decision was made, and praised the university's president for his response to a rapidly-changing situation.
The process will last two weeks.
The state's colleges and universities were tasked with moving spring semester classes online in an effort to reduce the crowds and slow the spread of COVID-19.
The online classes start on Monday and impact students on all of UConn's campuses and its School of Law.
The decision also includes final exams.
Students who already left campus for spring break will be told when and how they'll be able to retrieve their belongings.
One question students asked of the university during a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday was about refunds.
The school said it's looking into it.
“We don’t yet know how much of that we’ll obtain and then, ultimately, what resources we can free up from the university and that’s a decision that requires input from the Board of Trustees," said Tom Katsouleas, president, University of Connecticut.
Katsouleas also issued an apology to the class of 2020.
"Please know that the university is committed to finding the right time and place to invite you to come together and return here again to be appropriately honored and recognized, as your deserve to be," he said.
Katsouleas said the decisions the school made were in the name of everyone's well-being and safety.
