STORRS, CT (WFSB) – This weekend, hundreds of students at the University of Connecticut will not let the pandemic stop them from dancing at the annual HuskyTHON.
For the past 22 years, the dance-a-thon marathon has been fundraising money for the Connecticut Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
Groups of more than 100 students, all socially distant and wearing masks, gathered for the 22nd year at the main campus for a special cause.
“We were not sure what we were getting into over the summer, but we quickly learned that no matter what, the community is very dedicated,” said Mitchell Lisowski.
Dedication that made the dance-a-thon happen.
In 2020, the HuskyTHON raised more than $1.5 million, but then the pandemic hit, forcing a change in location to outside for the 2021 event.
No outside guests were allowed and how the money was raised got more virtually creative.
“I had to utilize more social media, emailing, Facebook donations, and I was able to raise over one thousand dollars, so it was really cool,” said Deevena Anna Varjula.
The event was split into two nine-hour days of dancing and it’s also being livestreamed.
For these students, COVID isn’t stopping the fight against other medical conditions children might be facing inside the hospital.
“Never take anything for granted. Just with having a brother that has autism spectrum disorder, there are so many things in life that he won’t be able to experience like I am able to and it has taught me to seize every opportunity and do everything I do, like give back, especially for those people who aren’t able to,” said Allyson Cosman.
The second day of the event is on Sunday and will go from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The students will reveal the total amount raised at the end of the night on Sunday.
