STORRS, CT (WFSB) – With the possibility of Connecticut having a shortage of ventilators, a team of students from the University of Connecticut is stepping up to help.
They’re working on developing a first of its kind ventilator.
When it comes to ventilators, health officials are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.
In Connecticut and across the country, there could potentially be a shortage of life-saving ventilators.
That’s why for the last three weeks, UConn’s Center for Applied Separations Technology lab has been working on an emergency ventilator that area hospitals could use if need be.
“We have resources and skilled that can be brought to bear against this problem, and we want to help,” said Dr. Jeffrey McCutcheon, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering at UConn.
The generic design was identified in Spain. This team of UConn engineers worked out the flaws. Now, they are making modifications to the device.
“For a typical patient, for seven days in the hospital, this system would run 200,000 cycles, so it’s really important to have robustness. This system here has run for six days straight so far,” said Edward Wazer, Laboratory Director at UConn’s Center for Applied Separations Technology.
As the UConn students finalize tests on the ventilator, the Whitcraft Group is getting ready to manufacture the devices at their South Windsor shop.
“This is right up our alley of things to do, and we’re excited to partner with UConn doing this,” said Steven Ruggiero, Chief Operating Officer at Whitcraft Group.
Whitcraft already has the pieces needed and will start building the ventilators next week. They plan to make around 10 or 15 but can always make more if the need arises.
“Speed is of the essence to get things in place and if we have an emergency, these will be the backups and hopefully we won’t need them, but we wanted to be prepared,” said Allen Roy, Director of Technology at Whitcraft Group.
The CT Center for Applied Separations Technology is hoping to have the ventilators up and running in about two weeks.
In the meantime, they will also be working on mask and respirator testing, as well as hand sanitizer.
