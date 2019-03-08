STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut women's basketball team will have to compete in the conference championship tournament without one of its stars.
The school confirmed on Friday that Katie Lou Samuelson will miss the 2019 American Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Championship due to an injury she suffered during last Saturday's game against Houston.
Samuelson is a senior and averaged 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
The Huskies are the top seed in the tournament and will face either ECU or SMU in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.
There's no word on whether Samuelson will be ready for the NCAA Tournament later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.