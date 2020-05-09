STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut 2020 graduates will make history today.
They are the first class in Connecticut to graduate virtually.
It’s graduation day here in Storrs, typically a day where friends and family getting together.
These graduates have worked hard.
School leaders want to make sure they are celebrated with a proper sendoff, even if it looks different.
There are still restrictions in place in our state and a risk of spread of COVID-19, which is why this alternative works best.
The virtual ceremony will be live streamed on the university’s YouTube channel from the Jorgensen Center for the Performing
Arts.
The name of every graduate receiving a degree this year will be listed.
There will also be taped greetings from some of UConn nation’s brightest.
This is the first time the in-person ceremony is canceled in more than 100 years since 1914.
For the first time ever, this graduating class may get two celebrations.
The university is planning an in-person celebration.
The tentative date is the weekend of October 9 through 11 if we continue to see positive progress out of this pandemic.
The university is using social media in their favor.
They ask that families and graduates watching use the hashtag #UConn20.
