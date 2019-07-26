STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut and the American Athletic Conference have reached an agreement regarding UConn’s departure.
Last month, the UConn Board of Trustees voted to accept an invitation to move most of the school’s sports program back to the Big East Conference.
UConn has agreed to pay a $17 million exit fee, which must be paid in full by the end of the 2026 fiscal year.
The school formerly sat in the AAC, but due to the move, all of UConn’s athletic programs would move except for football.
According to UConn, the school has decided that FBS Independent status is the best course of action for the football program and will proceed to construct a football schedule for the 2020 season and beyond.
“Some of the finest moments in UConn athletics history came during our time as a member of the American Athletic Conference and I am grateful to The American for providing a home to many of our teams over the last six years,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “I would like to thank Mike Aresco and his staff for their professionalism during this process and we look forward to writing a memorable final chapter in 2019-20.”
Under the terms of the agreement with the AAC, UConn’s membership will be terminated effective July 1, 2020.
“I want to thank David Benedict for his leadership and cooperation in reaching a swift and amicable resolution regarding UConn’s departure, and also UConn president Susan Herbst for her support of the conference,” said Mike Aresco, AAC Commissioner.
Men's and women's ice hockey and rowing will not join the Big East Conference.
