STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn Athletics announced that starting January 15, everyone 12 and older attending home games must show proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours before the game.
The school is encouraging fans to arrive early to game to accelerate the admission process.
The doors will open 60 mins. before game time at the XL Center and 90 mins. before the game for on campus events.
Proof of vaccination can be in either physical or digital form, like a photo of their vaccination card.
Unvaccinated fans will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, given by a medical professional, within the last 72 hours.
At home test are not accepted.
Those who have received a medical or religious exemption will also need to show a negative COVID-19 test.
All attendees two years and older will be required to wear a face covering unless actively eating or drinking.
