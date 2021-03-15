(WFSB) - We knew for sure that UHart was in.
Winning their tournament got them the automatic invitation.
We also knew that UConn, based on its season-long resume, would also get in.
As it turned out, UHart was one of the first teams revealed and UConn one of the last.
It didn't take long for the University of Hartford to find out what winning the American East conference gets you, a Friday night game against a number one seed, Baylor.
As for the Huskies, they had to wait around in their hotel in New York, where they had settled in after the Big East tournament, until one of the last match-ups on the board.
The huskies will play Saturday against Maryland.
Both teams are in Indianapolis where they'll stay until they lose.
The championship game is April 5.
