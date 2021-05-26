UConn generic
STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- The University of Connecticut is updating its COVID-19 protocols.

On Wednesday, the school announced that masks are still required in indoor spaces on campus, regardless of vaccination statuses.

It said masks can be removed while eating or drinking, provided that a 6-foot distance from others is maintained.

This summer, the school’s student recreation center will also be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed on weekends.

The university is also lifting capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, but masks are recommended in some situations. Masks will also continue to be required on public transportation.

For any UConn athletic venue, masks are not required for fully vaccinated visitors, but are required for those who are not vaccinated.

Masks will be required for any faculty, staff, employee, and student working at athletic events.

Capacities for UConn athletic facilities are still being determined.

