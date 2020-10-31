STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- Officials at the University of Connecticut are insisting that residential students be prohibited from attending off-campus social gatherings through Nov. 4.
In a letter send out Friday, the university said on-campus students are being urged to avoid off-campus social gatherings through Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. This does not, however, apply to voting on Nov. 3.
This comes after an increase in the university’s positivity rate, which jumped to 5.6 percent. As of Friday, nine off-campus positive cases were reported, and three on-campus positive cases were reported.
“There is no indication that these cases are related to one another or stem from a common source, meaning they are scattered. This is cause for even greater concern, especially in light of the fact that the state’s positivity rate has jumped in recent days,” the university said.
There are several Halloween-themed events happening this weekend for students to participate in.
