STORRS, CT (WFSB) - First-year students started moving into residence halls at the University of Connecticut's main campus on Friday.

Freshmen on the Storrs campus started moving in at 8 a.m. and will continue to do so until 4 p.m., despite the heat.

"We’re not used to the humidity in Oregon," said Kim Maher, who lives in Oregon.

"We’ve assembled a huge tower fan," said Patrick Maher, also from Oregon. "[We] got that going on high, spinning around back and forth, cooling the room down as much as possible."

The rest of those who are staying on campus move in Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UConn said 11,000 students will live on campus. That's about 90 percent of a typical year.

The unoccupied rooms will be used for students who need to isolated due to COVID-19.

When students arrive on campus, they're asked to follow specific traffic directions because there are traffic restrictions and staged check-in areas.

Students were only allowed to bring one car to campus for their move.

UConn posted a walk-through of the move-in process on YouTube:

Students were also asked to wear a mask during the move-in process. Colleges and universities across the state either kept or reinstituted mask mandates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All UConn students required to get a COVID vaccine before returning to campus All students will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to the University of Connecticut campus.

Under UConn's policy, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors are required to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

As far as the vaccine itself goes, UConn required all students to get a COVID vaccine before returning to campus. The decision was made back in June.

Exemptions were available, but students had to apply for them.

UConn’s Interim President, Dr. Andrew Agwunobi said, “Very happy. Before we implanted the requirement, the mandate for vaccinations, we are at 64, I think it was 64.5 percent. And that wasn’t that long ago.”

He cautions the vaccination rate doesn’t point to a goal, but it’s about safety.

For students who’ve requested and received exemptions, they’re required to do weekly testing.

The requirements are meant to ensure the nearly 30,000 student population will be able to stay on campus.

Students said they’re willing to do their part.

Annie Klementon said, “Yeah, I don’t mind it because we’ve been dealing with it for a year and I rather do this one simple thing and wear my mask then online classes.”

“Listen I just think it’s something you kind of have to do and it’s not something you should complain about because it is a rule,” said Riley Gravel.

To ensure everyone has access to the vaccines, the university says it’ll have a clinic during this weekend’s moving.

More information on UConn's move-in process can be found on the school's website here.