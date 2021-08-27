STORRS, CT (WFSB) - First-year students started moving into residence halls at the University of Connecticut's main campus on Friday.

Freshmen on the Storrs campus started moving in at 8 a.m. and will continue to do so until 4 p.m.

The rest of those who are staying on campus move in Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When students arrive on campus, they're asked to follow specific traffic directions because there are traffic restrictions and staged check-in areas.

Students were only allowed to bring one car to campus for their move.

UConn posted a walk-through of the move-in process on YouTube:

Students were also asked to wear a mask during the move-in process. Colleges and universities across the state either kept or reinstituted mask mandates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under UConn's policy, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors are required to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

As far as the vaccine itself goes, UConn required all students to get a COVID vaccine before returning to campus. The decision was made back in June.

Exemptions were available, but students had to apply for them.

More information on UConn's move-in process can be found on the school's website here.