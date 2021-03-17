STORRS, CT (WFSB) – University of Connecticut women’s basketball assistant coach, Shea Ralph, is leaving Texas over coronavirus-related concerns.
Ralph decided to depart San Antonio and return home after a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
She has tested negative for COVID-19 daily since March 9, including twice since arriving in San Antonio on Tuesday with the team.
This comes after head coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 14. Contact tracing showed that he was not in close contact with any other team member since Friday, March 12.
The UConn women are scheduled to open NCAA Tournament play on Sunday, March 21 against High Point. The game is set for 8 p.m.
