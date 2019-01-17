PHILADELPHIA, PA (WFSB) – Due to this weekend’s impending storm, the UConn women’s basketball team against Temple has been moved to Saturday.
The game was originally scheduled on Sunday.
The teams will tip off at noon in the Liacouras Center at Temple University.
Fans with tickets can use the ticket for the Saturday game or receive a refund by calling the Temple ticket sales office at 215-204-TIXX.
Calls for refunds must be placed by Friday, February 1.
Ticket holders can also exchange the Temple-UConn tickets for two tickers to a different Temple Women’s Basketball game during the 2018-19 season.
