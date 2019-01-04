STORRS (WFSB) - The UConn Women's basketball team has suffered their first regular-season loss in over four years.
The Huskies lost Thursday night to Baylor in Texas in a stunning 68-57 upset.
This is the first lost for coach Geno Auriemma and the team since November of 2014 when they lost in overtime to Stanford.
The Huskies struggle most of the game, only holding the lead in the opening minute.
Prior to that they had won 126 straight regular-season games, including 58 non-conference matchups.
Meanwhile Baylor has won 28 straight games at home.
Next up for UConn, a game Sunday in Houston at Texas Tech.
