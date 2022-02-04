STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A University of Connecticut women's basketball game scheduled for Friday night in Storrs has been canceled.
The school announced the cancelation Friday morning and said it was because of the weather.
The Huskies were supposed to play Butler at Gampel Pavilion at 7 p.m.
UConn's game vs. Butler scheduled for tonight is canceled due to winter weather-related travel issues with the Bulldogs.More info ⬇️https://t.co/ocwOOuEbeo— UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) February 4, 2022
UConn said fans who purchased tickets through UConn Athletics for the Butler game may exchange their ticket for an upper-level seat to UConn's game this Sunday vs. No. 7 Tennessee at noon in the XL Center.
People who purchased a three-game mini-plan or single-game ticket to the Butler game can utilize their same game tickets for any rescheduled game. If the game is not rescheduled, purchasers will be able to select from available tickets to another home game.
Season ticket holders will retain access to their seats for any rescheduled contest. If the Butler game is not rescheduled, UConn Athletics will credit the account of a season-ticket holder at the conclusion of the season.
Fans can manage their tickets by logging into their account at UConnTickets.com. For additional questions please contact the UConn Athletics Ticket Office via email (athtickets@uconn.edu), chat, or by calling 1-877-AT-UCONN.
