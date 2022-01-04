(WFSB) – The UConn Women’s Basketball game on Friday has been postponed because of COVID issues in the program, Big East officials announced Tuesday.
The game was set for January 7 at Villanova.
The conference says they will attempt to reschedule the game to a later date.
UConn’s next game is Sunday against Creighton at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.
