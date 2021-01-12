STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut Women's Basketball game against Villanova has been postponed.
The game was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16.
UConn said the Villanova program is on pause following COVID-19 issues.
A new date will be announced at a later time, the team announced.
