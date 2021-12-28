(WFSB) - A University of Connecticut women's basketball game has been canceled due to COVID issues within the program.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday December 31.
According to BIG EAST cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with policy rules.
This decision comes after two UConn men's basketball games have already been canceled this week.
The BIG EAST Conference announced the Connecticut at Xavier game Tuesday is canceled.
