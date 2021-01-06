STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A University of Connecticut women's basketball game scheduled for next Wednesday has been postponed.
Xavier, the Huskies' opponent, announced a pause to team activities due to coronavirus contact tracing.
The game was scheduled for Jan. 13 and will be made up on a date that will be announced later.
UConn's game on Thursday against Baylor was also canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Baylor program.
UConn's game on Saturday against Providence is still on for 1 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion.
