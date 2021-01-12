STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut Women's Basketball team has postponed two games due to COVID-19 related issues.
The first game was schedules for Wednesday, Jan. 13 against Seton Hall.
The second game was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 against Villanova.
UConn said the game against Villanova was postponed earlier on Tuesday due to Villanova going into pause.
The next scheduled game is against Butler on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Makeup dates for the Seton Hall and Villanova games will be announced at a later time, the team announced.
